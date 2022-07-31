MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 219,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 124.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 40.4% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $481.34 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.25.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

