Morgan Stanley Trims Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Target Price to $402.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $438.00 to $402.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $361.67.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.45 and a 200-day moving average of $366.81. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

