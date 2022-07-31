Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $161.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.52 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.37.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

