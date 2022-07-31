Morgan Stanley Cuts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $226.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus raised CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

CME opened at $199.48 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.43.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,243,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,766,492,000 after buying an additional 81,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.