Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Moonriver has a total market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00064143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,417,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,924,222 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.