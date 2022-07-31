Moonriver (MOVR) Trading 11.2% Higher This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Moonriver has a total market cap of $75.20 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $15.27 or 0.00064143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00605254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015304 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00038095 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,417,049 coins and its circulating supply is 4,924,222 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
