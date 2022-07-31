Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $283.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.25.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.89 and a 200-day moving average of $309.89. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Moody’s has a one year low of $251.01 and a one year high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,451,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.