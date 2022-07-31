Monero Classic Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $8.59 million and $18,320.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00659261 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000401 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

