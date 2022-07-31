Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.36.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

