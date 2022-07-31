Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MOH stock traded up $10.63 on Friday, reaching $327.72. 399,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,020. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $244.75 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.71.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

