Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 717,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 713,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Molecular Data Stock Performance

MKD stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,923. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. Molecular Data has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 647,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Molecular Data as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

