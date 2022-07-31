Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $46.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $242.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

