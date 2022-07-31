MOBOX (MBOX) 1-Day Volume Hits $82.57 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and approximately $82.57 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBOX coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00003367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MOBOX has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
Buying and Selling MOBOX
