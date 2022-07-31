MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $740.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.68 million.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.6 %

MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 678,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,822. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MKSI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $320,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

