Mizuho Begins Coverage on USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC)

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

Institutional Trading of USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

