Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.58. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
