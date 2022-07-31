Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.58. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 410,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 49,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

