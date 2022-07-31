MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MISUMI Group Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of MISUMI Group stock traded up 0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 23.23.
About MISUMI Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MISUMI Group (MSSMY)
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for MISUMI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MISUMI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.