MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Update

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MISUMI Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MISUMI Group stock traded up 0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching 12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. MISUMI Group has a one year low of 9.57 and a one year high of 23.23.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

