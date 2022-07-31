Misbloc Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $20.23 million and approximately $567,791.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

