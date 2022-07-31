Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10.06 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 31st. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and $10.06 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.08 or 0.00606346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037642 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

