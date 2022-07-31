MileVerse Price Hits $0.0062 (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. MileVerse has a market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $477,906.00 worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.
About MileVerse
MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,205,721,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse.
