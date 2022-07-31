Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,484 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $50,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $185.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 96.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

