MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.57% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MGF opened at $3.60 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.