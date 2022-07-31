Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $219,183.40 and approximately $164,493.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.35 or 0.00619766 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002230 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015726 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00036599 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8.
Mettalex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.