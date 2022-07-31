Metronome Market Capitalization Tops $15.22 Million (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $22,788.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.00614304 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00037446 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,311,685 coins and its circulating supply is 14,167,111 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Buying and Selling Metronome

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

