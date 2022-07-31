Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

