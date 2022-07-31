Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $159.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

