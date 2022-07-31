Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of MESO stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.12. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

