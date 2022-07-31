Mesefa Trading 85.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $5,599.86 and $50.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 85.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.38 or 0.00620242 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015573 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00035137 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
