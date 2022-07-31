Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.42-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,386. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a maintains rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,089 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,232,000 after purchasing an additional 88,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

