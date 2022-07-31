Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Meridian Bioscience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Meridian Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of VIVO opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,331.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $406,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,647 shares of company stock worth $3,600,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

See Also

