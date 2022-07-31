Merculet (MVP) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week

Merculet (MVP) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $291,995.09 and approximately $2,386.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,041,147 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet.

Merculet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

