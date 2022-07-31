MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Down 60.8% in July

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKKGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €220.00 ($224.49) to €225.00 ($229.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,771. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.39.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

