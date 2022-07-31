Melalie (MEL) Trading Up 12% Over Last 7 Days

Melalie (MEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Melalie coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Melalie Profile

Melalie (MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Buying and Selling Melalie

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

