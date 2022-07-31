MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.38.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

