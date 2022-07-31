Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

