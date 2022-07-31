Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Medpace Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $169.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $152.76.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 486.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.