MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

