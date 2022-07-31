MCF Advisors LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 444,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 183,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,876,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,050,000 after acquiring an additional 173,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 167,210 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,287.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $243.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

