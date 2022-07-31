MCF Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LAZR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of LAZR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 16.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.