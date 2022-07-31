MCF Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

