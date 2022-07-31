MCF Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,357,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0 %

SCHW opened at $69.05 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

