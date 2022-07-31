MCF Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.76. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

