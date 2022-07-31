MCF Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,108 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

