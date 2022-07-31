McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,269,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $263.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,938. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.