Matthews International Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,200 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

ITUB stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.