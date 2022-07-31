Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 37,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $353.79 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.19. The firm has a market cap of $344.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

