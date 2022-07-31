Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.97 and traded as high as $4.55. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 89,037 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,871,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

