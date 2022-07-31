Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in July

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the June 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have commented on MAKSY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.31) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. 15,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,272. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

