Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the June 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAQC remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Friday. 1,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Maquia Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 154.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

