Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the June 30th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDOUF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

OTCMKTS MDOUF remained flat at $23.68 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. Maisons du Monde has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

