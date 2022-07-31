Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,617,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,068,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,546,000 after buying an additional 245,463 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 927,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,061,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 158,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after buying an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 69.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

NYSE MSGS opened at $153.78 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $203.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

