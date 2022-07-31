MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 555,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,377. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.64.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,085 shares of company stock valued at $872,069. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 269,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 176,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 91.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

